The new duplication risk for portfolios

Fruitful as it might prove for bargain hunters, 2022 has been a pretty dour year for returns. Just 113 of 559 funds in the Investment Association’s Global and Global Equity Income sectors were in the black for 2022 as of mid-November, or around a fifth even after currency effects had buoyed performance. That’s a startling shift from seeing 496 funds out of 512 from the same sectors achieve a positive return in 2021, a year when in hindsight it seemed difficult to lose money.

What’s more interesting is where the few winners are this year. Energy funds have continued their tremendous run of form, with Schroder ISF Global Energy (LU0355356832) and the SPDR MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF (ENGW) taking the top two slots in the IA Global sector performance table just as they did in 2021. Many other energy funds are present in the list, as are a few other portfolios with a sector-specific focus. But what’s interesting is both value and equity income funds have also held up well – a trend we can observe not just in the global sectors, but within other equity regions.

This is great news if you have tended to seek a balance of investment styles, or if your income portfolio has showed a nice streak of resilience in difficult times. But, at the risk of sounding pessimistic, these results also point to a hazard that might lurk in your portfolio.