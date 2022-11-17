/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
funds & inv trusts

Where the money has been flowing in a year of turmoil

Secondary fundraising has faltered but not dried up unlike IPOs
Where the money has been flowing in a year of turmoil
November 17, 2022
  • With markets tumbling, investment trusts have struggled to raise funds after a strong 2021
  • Defensive funds and infrastructure plays have remained popular for now

This year’s market volatility has brought the investment trust fundraising bonanza of 2021 to an abrupt halt, with just a handful of sectors continuing to rake in the cash.

Fundraising for the investment trust sector as a whole came to around £5bn for the first 10 months of this year, down from the record £11.4bn raised in the equivalent period in 2021. The 2022 amount has come entirely via secondary fundraising, with not a single initial public offering (IPO) having succeeded as at the end of October, compared with 10 launches in the first 10 months of 2021.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data