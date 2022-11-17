Where the money has been flowing in a year of turmoil

- With markets tumbling, investment trusts have struggled to raise funds after a strong 2021
- Defensive funds and infrastructure plays have remained popular for now
This year’s market volatility has brought the investment trust fundraising bonanza of 2021 to an abrupt halt, with just a handful of sectors continuing to rake in the cash.
Fundraising for the investment trust sector as a whole came to around £5bn for the first 10 months of this year, down from the record £11.4bn raised in the equivalent period in 2021. The 2022 amount has come entirely via secondary fundraising, with not a single initial public offering (IPO) having succeeded as at the end of October, compared with 10 launches in the first 10 months of 2021.