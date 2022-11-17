Win £5,000 to invest in an investment company

We all know the benefits of investing for the long term and this is something investment companies specialise in. This year marks 154 years since the launch of the first investment company, F&C Investment Trust (FCIT), and there are now 25 investment companies that are over 100 years old.

Today there are hundreds of investment companies to choose from and industry assets currently stand at £262bn. But how do you decide if an investment company is right for you? And how should you choose one? The answers depend on whether you are looking for income, growth or a combination of the two – as well as your circumstances and appetite for risk.

Past performance is no guide to future returns, but it’s obviously something to be considered. When looking at performance data, it makes sense to look at a variety of time periods and performance for individual years to give a clearer picture of how a company has performed in different market conditions.