Today's Markets: Inflation ain't going away

Autumn Statement blues: I repeat that, in a stagflation world, there are no good policy choices… nevertheless a 23 per cent hike in fuel duty is, during a cost of living crisis when people are struggling to meet basic bills, to say the least, odd. It is clearly inflationary, just as the Budget was supposed to work in lockstep with the Bank of England to reduce inflation. Driving up the cost of fuel is obviously not just inflationary but also bad for growth. It’s a pro-stagflation policy totally at odds with restoring not just credibility but sustainability of growth and inflation projections.

Cleveland, we have a problem. A new gauge of inflation expectations suggests the Federal Reserve has much more to do. The Indirect Consumer Inflation Expectations (ICIE) index, a weekly survey of consumers’ views on prices from the Cleveland Fed and Morning Consult, does not make for easy reading for Fed officials. Now it’s a novel system, but one that probably reflects consumers’ views better than the usual indices since inflation is a pretty hard concept for most people to really grasp. Instead of consumers being directly asked to report what they expect to happen to inflation, they are asked to report the income change required over the next 12 months they think they would require to be equally well-off. You can read more about this survey here.