The Asia funds still going big on China

Various fund managers have pivoted away from China in the past year

We look at those still focused on a troubled region

From political power struggles to repeated lockdowns and last year’s regulatory blitz, challenges in the Chinese market have been so great they are giving pause even to some of its biggest fans. The Scottish Mortgage (SMT) team, long fans of innovative Chinese companies, recently highlighted that they had cut back on several Chinese holdings including internet giant Alibaba (HK:9988). “The regulatory environment in China remains challenging, and we are concerned that ongoing uncertainty will harm the risk-tolerant culture that has driven the long-term success of China’s private sector,” they noted.

Those trying to buy the dip in China have certainly had their own troubles in the short term. The KraneShares CSI China Internet UCITS ETF (KWBP), which took on plenty of investor money in 2021, is down by 36 per cent for the year to 17 November. Turning to other dedicated China funds, a shareholder in JPMorgan China Growth & Income (JCGI) would be down by around 40 per cent over the same period.