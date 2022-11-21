Today's Markets: China covid deaths weigh on risk, Trump returns to Twitter

China Covid death sends shivers through Asian markets

Is inflation peaking?

Dollar bouncing back

The Donald is back. Well, on Twitter at least. Elon Musk lifted the ban after almost 52 per cent of 15m Twitter users voted to reinstate the former president, though Trump is yet to tweet and has said he sees no reason to use the platform.

Rising covid cases and deaths - the first in months - in China, with the authorities telling millions to stay home, seems to be dampening the mood for risk. Seems to be viewed as pushing back the full reopening and end to zero covid by a notch or several. Hong Kong fell 2 per cent and shares across Asia tended to move lower. European stock markets opened broadly lower, with US futures also in the red ahead of a holiday-curtailed week. Wall Street closed higher on Friday but finished the week lower with some pretty stern language from several Fed speakers trying to rein in the bulls.