/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: China covid deaths weigh on risk, Trump returns to Twitter

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: China covid deaths weigh on risk, Trump returns to Twitter
November 21, 2022

 

  • China Covid death sends shivers through Asian markets
  • Is inflation peaking? 
  • Dollar bouncing back

The Donald is back. Well, on Twitter at least. Elon Musk lifted the ban after almost 52 per cent of 15m Twitter users voted to reinstate the former president, though Trump is yet to tweet and has said he sees no reason to use the platform.  

Rising covid cases and deaths - the first in months - in China, with the authorities telling millions to stay home, seems to be dampening the mood for risk. Seems to be viewed as pushing back the full reopening and end to zero covid by a notch or several. Hong Kong fell 2 per cent and shares across Asia tended to move lower. European stock markets opened broadly lower, with US futures also in the red ahead of a holiday-curtailed week. Wall Street closed higher on Friday but finished the week lower with some pretty stern language from several Fed speakers trying to rein in the bulls.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data