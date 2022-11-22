Cranswick passes on higher pig prices

Dividend raised

Operating margin down

It’s a tough meat market out there. The sector has been dealing with, amongst other things, labour shortages, soaring feed prices and a challenging avian influenza season. In this context, the chunky sales growth posted across divisions by pork and poultry supplier Cranswick (CWK) was a good result, as indicated by the 4 per cent mark-up in the shares on results day. But higher costs led to an 88 basis point contraction in the adjusted operating margin, with profits hit by a timing lag in cost recovery and a £3.1mn charge stemming from a product recall and site closure at the company’s cooked poultry facility in Hull.