Today's Markets: Zero hope of an end to zero covid in China?

Covid cases rising in China

Equity rally running out of steam?

GSK trial setback

China covid cases are rising, the post-inflation-reading optimism fading, but investors still look to be cautiously positioned for a rally into year end. Resurgence of covid cases and lockdowns, which is spread across the country and affecting more people than at any time since the initial spread of the pandemic, is certainly pushing back hopes for a swift reopening next year, in turn adding to worries about a global recession next year. Chinese tech stocks fell sharply in Hong Kong. European stocks had a mixed open but oil and basic resources are leading the FTSE 100 to some decent gains, with Shell (SHEL) +3 per cent, Harbour Energy (HBR) +4 per cent and BP (BP) +5 per cent in early trading.

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, with the S&P 500 down 0.4 per cent and the Nasdaq down 1 per cent. A 6 per cent rally for Disney (US: DIS) ensured the Dow Jones finished almost flat for the session. Zoom (US: ZOOM) fell after-hours on weak fourth-quarter guidance despite beating on the top and bottom lines in the third quarter. Holiday shortened trading week not sparking much momentum, with the rally off the mid-October lows retreating a bit at the 61.8 per cent retracement area for the S&P 500 – where we’d flagged last Wednesday as likely to mark a near-term top.