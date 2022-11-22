Unpacking the packaging conundrum

Packaging companies should be having a difficult year. Together with rising energy and labour costs, the likes of DS Smith (SMDS) and Smurfit Kappa (SKG) are also grappling with the price of paper. According to analysts at Jefferies, European recycled containerboard – a key component of lots of cardboard – has almost doubled in price since 2020. The cost of virgin containerboard, which is made straight from trees rather than from recycled boxes, has followed a similar trajectory. At the same time, cost-conscious consumers are reducing the amount they spend online which, in turn, is reducing demand.

The glory days of the pandemic – when order books were full, supply was tight and shares in packaging giants soared – are over.

And yet these companies are performing better than ever. Smurfit Kappa recently reported a 43 per jump in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) between January and the end of September, plus a one-third jump in revenue. This means that – with a quarter still to go – revenue and cash profits for 2022 have already overtaken pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, DS Smith has upped its forecasts for the year to 30 April 2023, saying adjusted operating profit for the first half should be at least £400mn, compared with £351mn in 2019. Mondi (MNDI) is in a trickier position due to unresolved business in Russia, but it still boosted its underlying profit margin by 3 percentage points and saw profits more than double in the first half of this year.

Demanding times

These stellar results need unpacking, however. DS Smith’s October trading update was low on detail, but mentioned “slightly lower like-for-like corrugated box volumes”. Similarly, Smurfit Kappa's strong growth was not a result of selling more boxes: corrugated box volumes were flat for the first nine months of 2022, having fallen by 3 per cent in the third quarter. Instead, companies have been increasing profits by hiking up the prices of their products.

Volumes don't seem to be improving. In an earnings call this month, Smurfit Kappa's chief executive, Tony Smurfit, said “the volume seen in quarter four is pretty similar to what we've seen in quarter three. We would have normally expected to see a pick-up in October for Christmas. That hasn't happened really. And certainly, some markets like... the UK and Germany have been I think underwhelming in the last two or three months”.

This begs the question: what happens in 2023. If demand has started to plateau, can packagers keep increasing their prices to rake in higher profits?

Analysts were cheerful about Smurfit Kappa’s update, given the difficult macro backdrop and weaker box volumes being reported by US peers. Meanwhile, Smurfit stressed that the group was up against “exceptionally strong prior year comparisons, which were at a level we consistently said was unsustainable”.

Investors are extremely sceptical, however. Shares in Smurfit Kappa are 25 per cent lower than their pandemic peak and DS Smith's are down 31 per cent. Who’s right?

Headwinds or tailwinds?

Success is not all about the amount of cardboard sold. Analysts at Jefferies have predicted that recycled containerboard prices will fall given the weaker macro demand backdrop, but stressed that the costs of waste paper and energy are also falling, meaning the cost of producing packaging is going down.

“What is often missed, in our view, is that lower costs could be substantial tailwinds to earnings, and ultimately, for box makers, the cost relief benefits will be seen before any potentially lower box prices, which are stickier on the way down (3-6 month lag). Overall, earnings headwinds from lower pricing are partially offset by cost tailwinds to earnings,” they said.

Meanwhile, the question of demand itself is not entirely straightforward. While much has been made of ecommerce and the threat a slowdown poses to packaging companies, the lion’s share of sales lie elsewhere. At DS Smith, around 80 per cent of revenue comes from fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) – products sold in supermarkets – while Smurfit Kappa supplies approximately 70 per cent of its packaging to FMCG customers. As end markets go, this should prove resilient, and DS Smith has noted good growth in areas such as plastic replacement.

While demand is having a wobble, therefore, it’s unlikely to fall below a certain point – particularly given the return of industrial clients who were hit hard by Covid-19. This is backed up by Macfarlane’s (MACF) recent results, in which it noted that the online shopping slowdown had been countered by the recovery of clients in aerospace, engineering and hospitality. Revenue grew by 14 per cent in the first six months of 2022.

Packagers have also used the pandemic to improve their balance sheets. Eponymous chief executive Tony Smurfit stressed that his company’s capital structure “is in the best shape that it has ever been in our history” with a debt/Ebitda multiple of below 1.4 times. DS Smith chief executive Miles Roberts echoed this in September, saying his group’s debt/Ebitda ratio had fallen to 1.6 times, “one of our lowest ratios for many years”.

Value opportunity

All of this combined means that some analysts think the market has overreacted, especially in regards to FTSE 100 packagers, pricing in a downside of up to 20 per cent versus consensus Ebitda. Their valuations are certainly tempting. DS Smith’s forward price/earnings (PE) ratio is just 8.7, compared with a five-year average of 11.1, and Smurfit Kappa trades on a forward PE ratio of 10.4 compared with a five-year average of 12.3.

Much will depend on whether companies can convince investors that they can keep delivering in 2023. Given their track record, however, investors might be pleasantly surprised.