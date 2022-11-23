/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Alpha FMC delivers as the CEO departs

A strong valedictory set of interims gives the chief executive a decent send-off
Alpha FMC delivers as the CEO departs
November 23, 2022
  • Impressive organic growth rates
  • Margins need aligning

Chief executive Euan Fraser can leave with a sense of satisfaction when his 10-year stint at the helm of Alpha FMC (AFM) ends next spring, with the company reporting excellent growth rates as more of its asset manager and pension fund customers turn to Alpha for advice on improving business performance. The half saw genuinely strong organic fee growth, which doubled to 45 per cent after the impact of the Lionpoint acquisition is stripped out.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data