Alpha FMC delivers as the CEO departs

Impressive organic growth rates

Margins need aligning

Chief executive Euan Fraser can leave with a sense of satisfaction when his 10-year stint at the helm of Alpha FMC (AFM) ends next spring, with the company reporting excellent growth rates as more of its asset manager and pension fund customers turn to Alpha for advice on improving business performance. The half saw genuinely strong organic fee growth, which doubled to 45 per cent after the impact of the Lionpoint acquisition is stripped out.