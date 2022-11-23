De La Rue downgrades forecasts - again

Currency revenue down 12 per cent

"Severe but plausible" risk that group will breach debt covenant

The three-year turnaround plan introduced by De La Rue (DLAR) in early 2020 “saved” the company, according to chief executive Clive Vacher. Quite how well the rescue mission panned out is another story, however.

The banknote printer has warned on profits for the third time in 10 months, saying that adjusted operating profits for the full-year are likely to be between £30mn and £33m - down from £36mn in the year to 26 March 2022. On a statutory basis, it has already fallen into a loss: the termination of a contract with a paper business resulted in one-off charges of almost £20mn, which helped drag the company into the red.