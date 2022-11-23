/
Should investors follow Berkshire into semiconductors?

Berkshire Hathaway has taken a $4.1bn stake in the Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing business.
November 23, 2022
  • TSMC valuation dropped to just 13 times forward earnings
  • It’s now one of Berkshire Hathaway’s top 10 holdings

Berkshire Hathaway (US:BRK) invested $4.1bn (£3.4bn) in TSMC (TW:2330) in the third quarter of this year suggesting that value may be starting to emerge in the global semiconductor industry after the recent sell-off. The high-profile chip shortage during the pandemic constrained supply in 2020 and 2021, but this year declining demand for consumer electronics and a consistent year of production from semiconductor foundries in Asia has started to change the picture. 

Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffett famously doesn’t invest in businesses that he doesn’t understand. This has left him behind the curve of lots of technology trends. In 2017 he admitted regret at not buying into Google after failing to acknowledge the strength of its advertising business.

