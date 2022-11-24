Next week’s economics: 28 November - 2 December

First to the UK, where the Bank of England releases the latest Money and Credit report on 29 November. Last month, mortgage approvals decreased significantly, dropping from 74,4000 to 66,800. And they probably have further to fall: as rates rise, more buyers will fail affordability tests and find themselves shut out of the mortgage market.

Analysis from Pantheon Macroeconomics suggests that if the rates on a two-year fixed mortgage hit 6 per cent as expected, average monthly payments could rise from £906 to £1,500. Forecasts suggest that monthly mortgage approvals could tumble as a result, hitting 55,000 in 2023 - the lowest level for a decade.

Euro area Flash CPI figures will be released on 30 November. Inflation climbed to 10.7 per cent in October, and economists expect a similar figure again this month. Energy prices remain the biggest driver of European inflation, and though lower gas prices will bring some welcome relief, the climb back down to target could be long and arduous. Analysis from Goldman Sachs suggests that headline inflation won't peak until January, hitting 12.9 per cent as rising energy and labour costs have a delayed pass-through to consumer prices.