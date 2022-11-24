On the bumpy road to stability

Jeremy Hunt’s first Autumn Statement was every bit as headline-grabbing as the mini-Budget of the chancellor he replaced. Kwasi Kwarteng threw tax breaks to the crowds; Hunt took them all back and added new ones. No one was expecting him to do anything else, given the state of the economy, but it wasn’t a good Budget for investors who are giving up valuable breaks on the two main ways they can extract rewards from their investments – capital gains and dividends.

Framing the changes to capital gains tax (CGT) and dividend tax as alterations to the treatment of “unearned income” could mean that there is an understanding at the heart of government that the tax take on earned income has been pushed to its limit, thereby indicating that the chancellor will be coming back to lighten the wallets of investors again at some point.

After all, Hunt himself remarked on the smallness of allowances in other countries, and CGT has been a frequent target for reform by revenue-seeking chancellors. Since its introduction in 1965, changes include the removal of inflation protection, along with the annual ‘bed-and-breakfasting’ opportunity to wash away some CGT liability on gains made. And although Hunt chose to cut the annual exempt allowance this time, next time he might alter the tax rate itself. CGT has previously been aligned with income tax rates, although usually with some form of adjustment element such as taper relief or indexation. But it has always, to my knowledge at least, been forgiven on death with a new, current valuation applied when the asset is inherited.