Today's Markets: Stocks search for direction, UK inflation was worse than thought

Markets are muted

Big week for data next week

More concerning inflation data today

Flattish start to equity trading in Europe this morning after a mixed bag in Asia and not a huge amount happening though the US is back for a half-day after the Thanksgiving holiday. The FTSE 100 continues to hover just shy of 7,500 with tepid gains this morning, whilst the DAX added a small amount, but overall trade looks flat with the major indices flipping either side of the flatline in the first hour of trade. US futures look a bit firmer. German Q3 GDP was a bit better than expected, though Q4 still showing contraction. Consumer sentiment in the Eurozone’s largest economy barely improved. China’s covid situation doesn’t improve, but this is well priced by now.

Into next week we see lots of big data releases that will guide expectations for the Fed in December and what it does next. Many think it’s ready to pull the brake, with a 50bps hike. Jobs and inflation data next week will be the steer for the market though it already anticipates the Fed slowing down the breakneck pace of tightening…but as we keep saying it’s about the destination as well as the journey that matters. Obviously, Black Friday…keep eyes on retail trends going into Christmas etc, etc. The softer dollar continues to offer support to risk…everyone eyeing the equity market run-up into the year-end. One thing on the dollar is that if the Fed does slow this might provide cover for other CBs to slow, not least as dollar strength has been important factor in importing inflation.