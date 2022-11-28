Smacked in the face by the economy

Research shows that the public view ‘the economy’ as a threat looming over them

The roles of policymakers and the targets they are aiming for are badly understood

For economists, the Autumn Statement and Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts were a source of endless fascination (guilty as charged: I wrote two articles on the subject last week). Yet it seems that most of the public doesn't feel the same enthusiasm for analysing debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) produced a paper on the public understanding of economics and economic statistics. It was an eye-opener: less than half of the public could correctly identify the definition of GDP even when given a list of options. It was commonly confused with the value of exports (due to its similarity to the ‘GBP’ currency code) and even data protection (thanks to GDPR). As the chart below shows, only 25 per cent of respondents reported any confidence in their grasp of the term.