Today's Markets: China crisis reverberates

- Increasingly open defiance of zero covid policies presents challenge for Chinese authorities
- Weakness in Asian markets spreads to Europe
- Commodity prices slip on demand fears
The wave of uncertainty which spread through Asian markets overnight has washed up on European shores this morning with the FTSE100, DAX and CAC all down in the region of 0.7 per cent as unrest in China unsettled traders. Meanwhile, US futures are suggesting the S&P500 and Nasdaq are both likely to open around 1 per cent lower.
It appears the Chinese population is increasingly tiring of zero Covid policies with the unusual spectacle of public protests breaking out in several areas in recent days. Much has been made of China’s continued attempts to enforce a zero covid policy with lockdowns in major population centres still a fact of life. It appears the public is tiring of the policy although the irony of the protests is that they are likely to harden the Chinese leadership’s stance as it can’t be seen to bow to public opinion.
Commodity prices slip
The potential ramifications are widespread however. Further lockdowns in the face of what appears to be a rising wave of infections will dent economic growth - witness the dip in the price of oil of around $2 a barrel today to its lowest levels since January with iron ore and copper also being marked down while the Yuan has fallen to a two week low against the dollar at 7.2. Meanwhile on a stock specific level, Apple (APPL) shares are likely to come under pressure amid continued unrest at the Zhengzhou manufacturing compound run by key supplier Foxconn which, if left unchecked, could cause a significant shortfall in supply of key products such as the Iphone Pro.