Today's Markets: China crisis reverberates

Companies

Home Reit delays results due to short seller’s report

Homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has delayed publishing its full-year results due to a short seller’s damning report about its financial stability. Home said that the report, published last Wednesday by Viceroy Research, was inaccurate and that it intends to publish a full response “in the coming days”. Shares fell a further 6 per cent today and have dived 29 per cent since the report was published.

Home Reit’s audit chair Marlene Wood said: “As directors and shareholders, we share investors' frustration at the delay of the company's full year results due to the actions of Viceroy.” ML

Advfn appoints CEO a year out of uni

Here’s one for the bulletin boards: Advfn (AFN) has appointed a chief executive just a year removed from completing his Master’s degree and just four years on from his undergraduate studies. Amit Tauman, 31, has taken the top job after Yair Tauman, 74, forced a board vote earlier this year. The previous chief executive, Clem Chambers, quit in the lead up to the vote and all three directors proposed by 11-per-cent shareholder Tauman made it on to the board, including now-chair Lord David Gold.

This has been a tumultuous year for Advfn - it put itself up for sale, and handed Chambers over £400,000 in shares as a “settlement” payment after he resigned. Advfn shares were down 5 per cent in morning trading, to 45p. AH

RM sells businesses to pay down debt

Educational resources provider RM (RM.) plans to sell off part of its technology arm in a bid to raise £16mn.

The group has conditionally agreed to sell RM Integris and RM Finance Business in the first half of 2023; £12mn is due to be paid in cash upon completion, and RM could be in line for a further £4mn of cash if competition regulators clear the deal.

Management said the proceeds of the sale will be used to pay down net debt, which almost quadrupled in the first half of 2022 to £41.5mn.

RM’s technology division has struggled in recent months, with adjusted operating profit falling by 47 per cent between December and May. Many of the problems stem from an IT project which is “proving more challenging than anticipated”.

RM’s share price rose by 11 per cent in response to the announcement. However, it is still 77 per cent lower than this time last year. JS