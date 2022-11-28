When to back smaller investment trusts

Limited scale can cause problems with investment trusts

Where such concerns apply and exceptions

Nimbleness can be a virtue in investing and that favours smaller funds. As our annual overlooked small outperformers feature (IC, 23.09.22) illustrates, funds with fewer assets can often produce better returns than their peers thanks to their flexibility and often some ambitious investment teams.

But there's a catch. Smaller funds often have higher costs and are at a greater risk of closing for commercial reasons: simply put, they are less economical to run. Size can be especially challenging for investment trusts with a low market capitalisation because a low level of assets can result in lower liquidity, higher trading spreads and share price discounts to net asset value (NAV) that prove difficult to shake. Like open-ended funds, investment trusts can also ultimately shut if size issues persist. For example, the board of NB Global Monthly Income Fund (NBMI) has just proposed to wind the trust up due to concerns about its portfolio potentially falling below £150mn in size. As the chart shows, its shareholders have had a relatively tumultuous ride in recent years – although this can't be directly attributed to size.