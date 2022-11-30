FCA consults on streamlined version of financial advice

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on a new financial advice regime that would be cheaper and easier for consumers to access, in an effort to shift Brits away from holding high levels of cash.

The regime would be separated from the existing rules and enable firms to provide advice on a limited range of mainstream investments within stocks and shares ISAs, which the FCA were lower-risk. Qualification requirements to deliver advice in the new regime would be “more proportionate”, making it less costly for firms, and customers would be able to pay fees in instalments. Advisers would be able to take on clients after two years of study, rather than the four year timeframe in place currently.

The regulator is looking to encourage more people to invest. It found in a recent survey that 4.2mn people in the UK hold more than £10,000 in cash and are open to investing some of it, and wants to make it easier for advisers to “support mass-market consumers with simpler needs”.