Home Reit hits back at ‘misleading’ short seller report

Homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has hit back at a “baseless and misleading” short-seller report published last Wednesday which made damning allegations about its financial stability. Home Reit’s share price has nosedived 29 per cent since the report was published. The longer rebuttal, which included detail on Home Reit's tenants and portfolio valuation, did not trigger a share price rebound - it fell 2 per cent after publication.

The document from Viceroy Research, which caused Home Reit to delay the publication of its results due on 28 November, alleged that the tenants Home Reit works with to provide accommodation for homeless people “cannot afford rent, have not been paying rent, are in administration, are run by bad actors, or simply do not provide social housing services”. These tenants are a mix of charities and newer associations or community investment companies.

In response to Viceroy, Home Reit said there were no overdue arrears in relation to amounts billed to 31 August 2022 and added that its due diligence includes "confirming the tenant's legal qualification to receive exempt housing benefit, in addition to reviewing financial statements, operational capabilities (e.g. staffing levels) and their business plan/forecasts, such that the tenants can meet their rent payment obligations as they fall due".