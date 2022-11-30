Industrial policy set to make a comeback

Like other 1970s economic phenomena such as strikes, stagflation and energy crises, industrial policy is making a comeback.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and business secretary Grant Shapps are working on a new vision for supporting growth industries such as advanced manufacturing and life sciences, according to news reports, and opposition leader Kier Starmer used his speech at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference to call for a new, non-partisan Industrial Strategy Council. This comes at a time when the nation's industrial health is at risk from high costs and political and economic uncertainty.

Setting a proper policy framework to support industry is necessary given that peers such as the United States and France are doing the same, said Stephen Phipson, chief executive of manufacturers’ trade body Make UK.