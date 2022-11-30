Mind the 60 per cent rate

The UK is known to have one of the longest tax codes in the world – for 2022-23, it ran somewhere in the region of 16,000 pages. Unsurprisingly, there are quite a few complexities hidden in such a mountain of paper.

One quirk of our tax system is that some people pay a de facto 60 per cent rate on a portion of their income. This is because your personal allowance goes down by £1 for every £2 that your net income is above £100,000, landing at zero when you hit £125,140. The reduction of the personal allowance, coupled with the 40 per cent rate of income tax, results in that portion of your income being taxed at 60 per cent.

This has remained unchanged in the Autumn Statement, and will in a sense be made worse when the additional tax rate threshold is lowered from £150,000 to £125,140 from April 2023. While you currently have a buffer before the additional rate applies, for income above £100,000 you will pay 60 per cent on the first £25,140 and 45 per cent on anything above that .