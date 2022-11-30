Today's Markets: Stocks rally despite weak China data, Jay Powell coming up

Weaker data in China but investors are looking to a clutch of US jobs data and comments from Fed chair Jay Powell later. European stock markets trade higher at the start of Wednesday’s session. FTSE 100 up more than 0.5 per cent to 7,560, DAX up a similar level to 14,450, CAC north of 6,700. It was a mixed bag yesterday for equity markets, with only really London making gains. US markets were also mixed with the Dow Jones flat and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling for a third day.

SPX – rolling over? Bearish MACD crossover, looking to the 50 per cent retracement on the 100-day line at 3,924. It might be too early to call this one but with possible dollar strength coming back (see below) it could be that we see bears reassert themselves into this really important two-week period before the year-end with a bunch of big data releases and central bank meetings, including that all-important Fed call in mid-December.