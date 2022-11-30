/
Tougher times for private equity

Shares in sector’s asset managers sell-off as investors fear weaker returns
November 30, 2022

The private equity industry is facing its toughest set of operating conditions in years. Fundraising by firms in the industry has slowed as investors fear higher interest rates will weaken the value of funds’ existing assets and make disposals harder. 

By mid-November, the value of buyout deals completed was $578bn (£483bn), around a third lower than the total for 2021, according to industry data provider Preqin.

The number of deals done stood at 7,056, around 24 per cent lower than 2021 – albeit with six weeks of the year remaining. 
The amount of new funds raised by buyout funds was also 30 per cent below 2021 levels, at
$651.7bn.

