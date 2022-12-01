Fresh hope or a false note?

This is partly a simple price response. As much as we might gird ourselves against even the simplest behavioural biases, and the need to look to the long term, the sight of a better month for world markets is hard to resist. With politics taking a blessed (but doubtless temporary) backseat now that the Autumn Statement is out of the way, private investors have been able to focus on a near 7 per cent rise for the FTSE 100 this month, and the even better performance of the FTSE 250.

For the large-cap index, that’s the best rise since this time two years ago, when the arrival of vaccines saw markets bet on better times ahead. Should the mood be similarly optimistic now? We must bear in mind that November’s performance is not even the best return for the mid-cap index in 2022: that came in July, and was swiftly followed by two more heavy down months. Now, as then, sentiment may be improving slightly but it's still far from buoyant. It's very plausible that this is just another dead-cat bounce.