Hotel Chocolat hit by international woes

Gross margin down

£22mn impairment provision on Japanese loans

Hotel Chocolat (HOTC) is in a sticky situation. The company is retreating (for now) from international markets, with overseas challenges highlighted by the delay in the release of these results due to issues with calculating the impairment of loans the company made to its Japanese joint venture. The premium chocolatier fell to a statutory loss due to the impact of its global retrenchment, with costs resulting from its exiting of the US direct-to-consumer market also hitting the bottom line.

Looking at top-line growth, a refreshed focus on the UK may be no bad thing despite difficulties in the domestic market (for one thing, annual online sales fell by 13 per cent). Total UK sales climbed by 35 per cent against last year to £215mn and were up 68 per cent versus pre-pandemic. While international sales more than doubled to £12mn, issues stemming from complex supply chains in the US and pandemic restrictions in Japan denuded profitability, leading to the company’s pivot to an asset-light licensing and wholesale model in overseas markets.

This course of action makes sense in the circumstances. As does management’s full price sales drive, which should help with margins. This is needed – gross margin contracted by 570 basis points in the year to 56.1 per cent.

Peel Hunt analysts said that “the shares have limited appeal to us as they are on a pretty punchy multiple and there is plenty of uncertainty about. The global dream is on hold at best and the UK is no cake walk.” The rating does look expensive, with the shares trading at 30 times the broker’s 2023 earnings forecast. But while the UK market presents challenges, Hotel Chocolat’s new model also presents opportunities. Hold.

Last IC View: Hold, 132p, 19 Jul 2022

HOTEL CHOCOLAT (HOTC) ORD PRICE: 150p MARKET VALUE: £206mn TOUCH: 145-150p 12-MONTH HIGH: 532p LOW: 115p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: na NET ASSET VALUE: 72p NET DEBT: 38%