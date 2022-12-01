Next week’s economics: 5-9 December

The Halifax house price index will be released on Wednesday 7 December. House prices fell by -0.4 per cent last month - it was a small dip, but seen as an ominous sign of things to come. Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax mortgages, says that economic headwinds now point to a “much slower period for house prices” ahead.

Kinnaird argues that the housing market suffered a significant shock from the rate spike that followed the 'mini'-Budget. This encouraged those with existing mortgages to reconsider their options and some would-be homebuyers to “take a pause”. And with mortgage rates still elevated, another house price dip looks likely this month.

November’s monetary policy report suggested that the Bank of England is troubled by the impact that higher mortgage rates could have on the wider economy. The Bank noted that households would cut back on consumption as monthly payments rose, representing a “downside for growth”. This could be a significant problem: according to OECD data, 28 per cent of UK homes are occupied by an owner with a mortgage.