Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust: repositioning after Russia

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust is on the road to recovery after being badly hit by its Russia exposure China's tech companies are facing challenges but pockets of strength remain in the country, says Sehgal The trust has been relatively cautious on India

“We did not see Russia coming,” says Chetan Sehgal, a trace of incredulity still in his voice almost nine months after the invasion of Ukraine began. “We thought that the players would be rational... which probably was a mistake in our assessment.”

Sehgal has been at the helm of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM) since 2018. The trust, whose investment philosophy is “sustainable earning power at a discount”, has had far from a smooth year, and as at 11 November was trailing its benchmark - MSCI Emerging Markets index - by 7.8 percentage points on a one-year basis.