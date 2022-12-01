Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust: repositioning after Russia

- Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust is on the road to recovery after being badly hit by its Russia exposure
- China's tech companies are facing challenges but pockets of strength remain in the country, says Sehgal
- The trust has been relatively cautious on India
“We did not see Russia coming,” says Chetan Sehgal, a trace of incredulity still in his voice almost nine months after the invasion of Ukraine began. “We thought that the players would be rational... which probably was a mistake in our assessment.”
Sehgal has been at the helm of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM) since 2018. The trust, whose investment philosophy is “sustainable earning power at a discount”, has had far from a smooth year, and as at 11 November was trailing its benchmark - MSCI Emerging Markets index - by 7.8 percentage points on a one-year basis.