/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Stocks rally in wake of Powell + crypto things

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: Stocks rally in wake of Powell + crypto things
December 1, 2022

 

  • Stocks end November strongly
  • Fed hints on slowing rate rises boost sentiment
  • But inflation may not be done yet

Stocks made firm gains to end November well in the green after Jay Powell indicated the Federal Reserve was likely to slow the pace of rate hikes at its next meeting. But the speech was otherwise quite hawkish; don’t underestimate the effect of bulls chasing this higher at the month-end. This was an excited flush higher really on no new news. The market heard what it wanted to hear. 

Powell reiterated that the Fed was not going to keep up with 75bps hikes forever. But he gave a strong signal about the timing of when the Fed would slow the pace of hikes. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data