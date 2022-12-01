Today's Markets: Stocks rally in wake of Powell + crypto things

Stocks end November strongly

Fed hints on slowing rate rises boost sentiment

But inflation may not be done yet

Stocks made firm gains to end November well in the green after Jay Powell indicated the Federal Reserve was likely to slow the pace of rate hikes at its next meeting. But the speech was otherwise quite hawkish; don’t underestimate the effect of bulls chasing this higher at the month-end. This was an excited flush higher really on no new news. The market heard what it wanted to hear.

Powell reiterated that the Fed was not going to keep up with 75bps hikes forever. But he gave a strong signal about the timing of when the Fed would slow the pace of hikes.