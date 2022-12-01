TSMC and single-country concentration risk

Shares in new Warren Buffett pick Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TW:2330) have soared in recent weeks. That’s a small bit of good news for the various global and emerging funds that have a position in the chipmaker, but the most obvious bump has been for funds with a dedicated focus on Taiwan. Niche as it is, the iShares MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF (ITWN) has made a sterling total return of around 16 per cent in the month to 28 November, providing some respite in a 12-month period where it is still down by 13.5 per cent. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing effect is clear enough, given that it made up 28.4 per cent of the fund at the end of October.

Bar a few other exchange traded funds not many Taiwan portfolios are available to the likes of UK DIY investors, and it’s unlikely many investors would hold them anyway. But single-country funds have certainly amassed something of a following in recent years, be it India funds, Vietnam investment trusts or the dedicated China funds that are currently under something of a cloud. Because these single-country markets tend to be highly concentrated around a small number of stocks, it’s worth asking whether the active funds on offer manage to achieve a sliver of extra diversification.

To start with a market that has returned to popularity in recent years, the iShares MSCI India UCITS ETF (IIND) had 17.3 per cent of its assets in top two holdings Reliance Industries (IN:500325) and Infosys (IN:500209) at the end of October, with 45.6 per cent of its assets in the top 10 holdings. JPMorgan Indian (JII) had 15.6 of its assets wrapped up in the top two and 54.2 per cent in the top 10, while Ashoka India Equity (AIE) had 12.1 per cent in the top two and just 36.3 per cent of its assets in the top 10. We’ve previously mentioned that the latter has spread its assets more widely as the trust has grown. Another well-known name, the Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio (LU0858290173), had 14.9 per cent of its assets in the top two holdings and a more sedate 37.4 per cent in its top 10.