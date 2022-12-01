Why hold Unilever?

It was not an auspicious start to 2022 for Unilever (ULVR).

The new year was barely two weeks old when the company’s bid for the consumer arm of GSK (GSK) attracted shareholder fury. Investors quickly forced a retreat, but there was more to come.

It faced activist pressure in the form of Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, before bringing him inside the tent as a board member in May. It fell foul of both those who said it was too focused on sustainability (shareholder Terry Smith) and those who said its actions on this front did not go far enough (including subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s, with whom it is embroiled in a legal dispute over ice cream sales in the West Bank).