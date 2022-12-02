Today's Markets: Stocks slip ahead of NFP

Weak end to the week in Europe

Attention focused on economic indicator from the US

Dollar remains under pressure

European stocks opened lower on Friday, looking to close the week out barely changed but with US jobs data on tap later likely to drive some volatility. The FTSE 100 dropped around half a percent in early trade, holding above 7,500, the DAX off a similar margin but above 14,400.

US core PCE inflation rose 5 per cent y/y, up 0.2 per cent month-on-month, whilst the US ISM manufacturing index showed it sharpest contraction in two and a half years. Weekly jobless claims at +225k was weaker than expected. All of which tells us what? You cannot read too much into one month, but none of this shouts ‘stagflation is not here’. It says something like ‘stagflation seems to be happening already’ and we should be mindful of what this will mean for equity valuations and earnings going into 2023.

US stocks fell a bit yesterday, giving back some of Wednesday’s outsize gains at the end of November following Jay Powell’s speech. I can keep saying that the timing and pace matters far less than the destination of the Fed funds rate, but that’s not going to stop these bear market rallies. Salesforce (US: CRM) declined more than 8 per cent, a hit to the Dow. Costco (US: COST) fell over 6 per cent as the retailer posted a slowing in the pace of November sales.

Companies Asos CFO to depart Asos’s (ASC) interim chief financial officer Katy Mecklenburgh will leave the business in six months’ time to head up the finance team at IT infrastructure provider Softcat (SCT). This is a quick changing of the guard - The fast fashion retailer’s former CFO Matt Dunn stepped down at the end of October. It’s been a difficult year for Asos, which has struggled in the post-pandemic trading environment and is now being clobbered by inflation and the cost of living crisis. In its latest full-year results, it recorded a pre-tax loss of £32mn. The company’s shares were down 2 per cent in early trading, taking their 12-month decline to over 72 per cent. CA Next buys Joules’ assets Next (NXT) picked up the brand, domain names, and intellectual property of collapsed premium clothing business Joules (JOUL) last month for only £3.4mn. The retailer has now teamed up with Tom Joules, the founder of Joules, to acquire the company’s assets out of administration in a £34mn cash deal. Next will own 74 per cent of the equity, and Joules the remainder. Next will run 100 of Joules’ UK and Ireland stores, and has bought its head office. There was no material reaction from the market in early trading - Next shares were flat. CA BP still holds Rosneft stake but no dividend payday It seems to be the worst of both worlds for BP (BP.) as it has written off its stake in Russian state oil company Rosneft and put it up for sale, while it has also stopped receiving dividends. Of course for a company already under great scrutiny for its mega profits during the energy crisis, receiving hundreds of millions of dollars from such an operator would trigger all sorts of backlash. Now, an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for BP to make good on its intention to sell. “After nine months of Russian aggression, war crimes and the bombardment of civilian infrastructure, all funded and fuelled by Russian oil, gas and coal, BP remains a shareholder in Rosneft,” wrote Oleg Ustenko. BP told the Guardian any Rosneft dividends - worth $464mn (£378mn) in dividends for the first half of 2021 - would be paid into a Russian bank account from which the government would have to approve any withdrawals. Ustenko said any money earned by BP in Russia should be used to reconstruct Ukraine. AH Abrdn and John Lewis team up to turn shops into homes Asset manager Abrdn (ABDN) and John Lewis have announced a £500m “multi-decade joint venture” which will redevelop shops in the retailer’s portfolio into homes for rent. John Lewis has long expressed interest in the idea, but Abrdn’s involvement gives the plan financial backing. John Lewis said the deal would deliver 1,000 homes by redeveloping Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing in London as well as a John Lewis warehouse in Reading. Over the next decade, the retailer wants to build 10,000 dwellings. The duo plans to submit planning applications for the sites next year. ML

US nonfarm payrolls are due up later. Forecast is for +200k jobs, slowing from +261K last month. Wage growth is seen at +0.3 per cent and unemployment rate steady at 3.7 per cent. I don’t think the pace of jobs growth will matter too much for the Fed’s December meeting, but it will offer the usual volatility. Weaker-than-expected can be seen near-term positive for risk... but I think as we head into 2023 it will be clear that bad news is no longer good news for stocks.

Pressure on the dollar ahead of the nonfarms is clear. The bearish flag formation completed with a break to the downside through the 200-day line. If you can recall a note earlier this week, it was indeed too early to call the MACD breach (black circle, failed), and it has moved with its medium-term trend.

USDJPY testing the 200-day line, could drop below for the first time since Feb ’21.

Similarly it was too early for SPX (see earlier note) but it could be a head fake to shake out the bears before the move lower, just as we saw in March.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto