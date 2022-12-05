Industrials Reit faces an uphill battle

Swung to a pre-tax loss

Small business tenants may struggle in recession

Industrials Reit (MLI) specialises in owning and developing a diverse range of small assets on industrial estates spread across the country. The model saw it grow through the last few years. A variety of small-to-medium-sized businesses needed its assets during the pandemic to deal with the online shopping boom and beyond it for new business ventures during the brief post-Covid economic recovery, but the downward turn of the Reit market has hit Industrials hard.

In an all too familiar story for the Reits, a drop in the value of its portfolio due to rising interest rates has put off buyers. The trust duly swung to a loss in its results for the six months to 30 September. Industrials Reit recorded a 7.4 per cent decrease in net tangible assets per share compared with an average decrease of 4.4 per cent among the Reits analysed by Investors’ Chronicle which updates in November. Its sharper decline was due to investor excitement about the rise in online shopping pumping up warehouse values for years before the recent Reit market bear run.

There is little Industrials can do about its valuation or the possibility of it falling further. However, it can control the underlying business of improving rental income either by increasing rent or getting more tenants into its assets. It recorded a 23.4 per cent bump in net rental income, but an increase in vacant assets from 5.8 per cent to 7.3 per cent is less encouraging with a recession on the way. The company tells Investors’ Chronicle it is watching its vacancy rates “like a hawk” but being aware of a potential problem on the horizon is not the same as solving it. Hold.

Last IC view: Buy, 175p, 16 Jun 2022

INDUSTRIALS REIT (MLI) ORD PRICE: 134p MARKET VALUE: £400mn TOUCH: 133-134p 12-MONTH HIGH: 204p LOW: 120p DIVIDEND YIELD: 5.2% TRADING PROP: N/A DISCOUNT TO NAV: 20.2% NET DEBT: 30% INVESTMENT PROP: £621mn