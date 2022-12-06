Today's Markets: Stocks chop as dollar picks up on higher Treasury yields

US Stocks wobble as data maintains concern

Sterling continues to strengthen

More intrigue at Home Reit

Wages hot, inflation hot, services PMI now hot... which bit of the data so far has told you the Fed is about to declare victory? The FOMC may well slow the pace of hikes down to 50bps in Dec from a series of 75bps rate increases, but that does not mean it is stopping. An unexpected acceleration in the US services sector in November saw Treasury yields rise, the dollar pare some of its recent losses and stocks fall. Gold pulled back sharply from its 200-day line at $1,795 to $1,765 as the 10yr Treasury yield swung from 3.5 per cent to above 3.6 per cent after the services data, though we should be careful in ascribing too much by way of cause-effect from a single data release like this… positioning was quite stretched against the dollar so Monday’s moves may reflect position/flow reversal ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

Doubts about next week’s meeting? Perhaps, a little as markets price a 20 per cent of 75bps, 80 per cent for 50bps; but it’s not about the timing or pace of hikes, it’s about the destination. The terminal rate will go higher than the market or Fed is currently anticipating. When that realisation kicks in the market can flush for a final leg lower. Then you see the turn.

The Nasdaq gave up almost two per cent on the day and you can really see a sideways trend following the 10 November rally. The S&P 500 was down 1.8 per cent, the Dow fell 1.4 per cent. European stock markets were barely changed at the open on Tuesday morning. More measures and rhetoric from Beijing to ease Covid rules should be helping risk but you might wonder if the market is already discounting this.

Companies Home Reit investor calls for board overhaul A Home Reit (HOME) investor is demanding a leadership overhaul after the homeless accommodation landlord's share price plummeted last month following a short seller attack. The Boatman Capital Research – which said it owns shares in Home Reit and may consider buying more – yesterday published an open letter to the company's senior independent director calling for a change in its leadership, "starting with the chair and the head of the audit committee". It repeated concerns raised by short seller Viceroy Capital in its report last month that Home Reit’s assets are worth much less than it claims and that some of the homeless accommodation providers could be “bad actors”. Last week, Home Reit published a lengthy rebuttal to Viceroy and described its allegations as “baseless”. Viceroy alleged in response that Home Reit had not properly engaged with the points it raised. ML Tesla stalls on China concerns Tesla (US: TSLA) fell over 6 per cent lower as reports surfaced that it is going to slash output at its Shanghai factory. Marston’s returns to profit Pub operator Marston’s (MARS) was back in the black in its year to 1 October as the company’s top line came in just below pre-pandemic levels. Like-for-like sales were at 99 per cent of the company’s 2019 position and in the last 10 weeks of the year exceeded it by 3 per cent. Marton’s posted £163mn in pre-tax profits in the year and said that post-period trading has been encouraging, with sales benefitting from busy pubs as fans head to boozers to watch the World Cup. Chief executive Andrew Andrea said that “we are managing cost inflation well and remain confident that our commitment to continue to reduce the group’s debt and return sales back to £1bn will drive NAV and shareholder value”. Marston’s shares were flat in early trading. CA Revenues climb at SSP SSP (SSPG) shares rose by over 4 per cent after the food and drink outlet operator posted a £25mn pre-tax profit for its year to 30 September, after last year’s pandemic-driven £411mn loss, and said that sales for the first 8 weeks of its new financial year outstripped pre-Covid levels by 4 per cent. The company’s revenues were at 78 per cent of 2019 levels for the full year, as passenger numbers improved due to greater leisure travel demand. SSP forecasts that passenger numbers will hit 85 to 90 per cent of 2019 figures next year. CA Ashtead ups full-year guidance Plant hire firm Ashtead (AHT) nudged up full-year guidance targets after a strong first half in which revenue grew by 26 per cent to $4.8bn (£3.94bn) and pre-tax profit rose by a third to $1.19bn. Its expansion during the six months to 31 October was driven both by acquisitions and organic growth in North America, with the company spending $1.7bn on existing and greenfield sites, as well as $609mn on 27 bolt-on acquisitions. The company’s chief executive, Brendan Horgan, argued conditions were “as favourable for our business as I’ve ever witnessed”. The expansion meant net debt grew during the period by around $1.25bn to $8.4bn, though. Ashtead’s share price rose by 1 per cent to 5,086p by late morning. MF Victorian Plumbing reports strong start Bathroom retailer Victorian Plumbing (VIC) reported a 40 per cent fall in pre-tax profit for the year to 30 September to £11.8mn on flat revenue of £269mn, but said momentum on order numbers strengthened in the second half and order values increased. The company also reported a “strong” start to its current financial year, with sales up by 10 per cent so far and gross margins holding up as it lowered marketing spend. The company said it would continue to monitor customer behaviour “and tailor our pricing and marketing approach accordingly”. Victorian Plumbing shares, which have fallen by more than 70 per cent since their debut in June last year, rose by 4 per cent. MF Time Out receives post-pandemic boost Time Out (TMO) experienced a strong post-pandemic recovery as customers returned to its markets. The street food markets arm saw revenue increase by 137 per cent compared to the pandemic-affected previous year. This contributed to a group revenue increase of 62 per cent and adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rising to £1.2mn after a loss of £17.6mn last year. Pent-up pandemic savings and an urge for socialisation may have contributed to this demand for street food. However, the board is sounding a cautious note for the coming year given the “near-term weaker economic outlook”. Dining out is a luxury and will be one of the first experiences households cut out when looking to balance their books. Turbulent times are set to continue. AS Paragon gets hedge boost The niche banking market proved fruitful for Paragon (PAG) as the specialist lender ended its year with a 16 per cent increase in operating profit to £226m, while statutory profit nearly doubled to £418m. The exceptional profit was driven by fair value gains on hedging derivatives for the group's lending pipeline because of the rise in interest rates. It should be noted that these will reverse over time. In addition, the loan book grew by 6 per cent to £14.2bn, while the net interest margin increased to 2.69 per cent from 2.39 per cent, driven by higher interest rates and a shift to commercial lending. Credit quality is sound with loan arrears declining to 15 basis points from 21 basis points this time last year. Overall, Paragon reported a £14mn impairment charge, against a £4.7mn release last time. JH

More hikes coming

The Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates by 25bps as expected and signalled that there will be more hikes to come, though at the same time pointing more flexibility going forward. Governor Lowe said “The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead, but it is not on a pre-set course.” Not a lot in this for the Aussie, AUDUSD just ticking up a bit above its 100-day line for the time being – a level it’s been dancing around for a month now.

EURUSD edged back from 1.06 to test 1.050 again... ECB chief economist Philip Lane playing the dovish card with remarks which reiterated how the window is closing for the central bank. He said there will be more hikes but that “a lot has been done already”. It seems a 50bps hike is nailed on for next week but it’s less clear what path the ECB believes it will take next year... inflation will remain high and its forecasts are still – as ever – wrong.

Sterling strengthens

Sterling: remarkable turnaround from the September all-time low took it past $1.23. That’s a 20 per cent rally in two months with barely a pause for breath. Several factors are in play, from the return to fiscal discipline and façade of Treasury competence brought about by the Sunak-Hunt coup. The pound was also clearly massively oversold. And certainly, the dollar is just as important as the pound as it has retreated in lockstep with declining US Treasury yields, which saw the 10yr benchmark yield decline from a 52-week high of 4.325 per cent to 3.5 per cent at the start of this week. To illustrate the extent of the dollar’s decline, the euro is up around 10 per cent against the dollar over the same period. From its Sep 26th overnight lows, the pound has risen 7.5 per cent against the euro. The gains for sterling over the last two months make the rally in the FTSE 100 from its mid-October lows all the more impressive. As the dollar pushed back against the recent trend GBPUSD has retreated at the start of the week to below 1.22 and the 200-day line hoves into view again at 1.2135.

Finally, the UK is finalising much tougher regulation for the crypto market... what good that will do I am not sure. Atlantic Equities cuts its price target on Coinbase (US: COIN) to $46 per share from $67 in the wake of the FTX collapse... Genesis owes customers $900mn (FT)... fallout will continue.

Charts

200-day moving averages everywhere as we come into year-end signals potential regime shift from 2022’s king dollar/stocks lower narrative… or dashed hopes for the pivot gang?

SPX – this time confirmed MACD crossover back under the 200-day line... rocky road into the Fed meeting if markets start to bet on more hikes... no Fed speakers to steer the ship.

GBPUSD – looking for 200-day line to offer support, price action still bullish.

Gold – 200-day resistance

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto