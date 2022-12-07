GSK rallies as court dismisses Zantac cancer claims

Shares in GSK (GSK) rallied after a federal court in Florida dismissed some 50,000 claims that the heartburn drug Zantac had caused cancer.

Originally manufactured in the 1980s by an earlier incarnation of the company, the medicine was the first drug to ever achieve sales in excess of $1bn. It was alleged that Zantac contained unacceptable levels of a chemical called NDMA, a probable human carcinogen.

Other major pharma companies, including Pfizer (US: PFE) and Sanofi (FR: SAN) manufactured versions of the drug, which has the generic name ranitidine. It was ultimately removed from the market in 2019.