Can the UK solve its housing crisis with global lessons?

The outline of the UK housing crisis is well known. Years of unbroken house price growth has pushed the cost of the average English home up to around nine times average annual earnings, compared with 3.5 times in 1997. The supply of homes available to buy rather than rent remains well below demand, while 15 per cent of the homes that do get built do not meet the government’s decency standards. In short, British housing is expensive, scarce and often poor quality.

The nation is not alone in that regard – and nor will it be alone next year, when prices are predicted to fall notably. With interest rates on the rise, the global housing market is at a "tipping point", in the words of the International Monetary Fund's latest financial stability report. House price growth is cooling, or going into reverse, in most the major markets of the world. From Australia to South Korea, the US to Europe, homeowners face an uncertain time in 2023.

A slump in house prices might look like the market correcting itself, but even a severe correction would not solve all of the underlying and connected issues with UK housing. So what will? Successive British governments have tried and failed to get to grips with housing policy, but such decisions remain politically fraught at best. Other countries, while they may be in the same boat in the months ahead, have taken very different approaches to housing delivery.