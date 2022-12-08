DWF counts on litigation

Cost savings in the pipeline

Litigation on the up

DWF (DWF) didn’t particularly catch the eye in these results, other than to confirm that legal and business services have a measure of counter-cyclical resilience, despite signs of margin pressure during the half caused by increased salary demands, although the company was able to offset this to some extent by keeping overall overheads under control. The main problem for the company in its second half will be making sure that its natural operational gearing does not go into reverse in response to potentially lower revenues.

Luckily, DWF does have some room for manoeuvre when it comes to its cost base, as well adding bolt-on higher-margin businesses in key markets such as North America. For example, the company is on track to strip out £10mn-£12mn in costs by the end of 2024 by rationalising its buildings and central functions, albeit at the cost of £3mn. This is just as well as gross margins fell by 1.4 percentage points to 50 per cent with only the Mindcrest legal business, based in Chicago, holding its own in the face of rising renumeration costs.

Management argues that any economic downturn in the second half will trigger a change in DWF’s business mix, with transactional work giving way to litigation and regulatory work. It should also benefit from the traditional second-half weighting of its revenues, which tends to split 40/60, and management maintained its guidance for the full year.

Overall, the results were solid from DWF and the decent dividend yield has some attraction for income investors. Broker Berenberg forecasts earnings per share for 2023 of 11.37p, which gives an undemanding forward price/earnings ratio of 7.0. Speculative buy.

Last IC view: Hold, 97p, 21 Jul 2022

DWF (DWF) ORD PRICE: 79p MARKET VALUE: £257mn TOUCH: 76-80p 12-MONTH HIGH: 131p LOW: 67p DIVIDEND YIELD: 6.1% PE RATIO: 10 NET ASSET VALUE: 48p* NET DEBT: £160mn