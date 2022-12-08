Have short sellers made hay in 2022?

The investing trends of the earlier pandemic have helped reiterate just how risky it can be to bet on company share prices falling. 2020 was a year of surprisingly buoyant markets, spelling trouble for those with short positions on the likes of the US tech stocks, while the GameStop (US:GME) short squeeze served as a warning for those targeting seemingly weak companies. 2022 in theory should have worked much better for the contrarians: we have had some serious market falls and some major share price declines for market darlings once viewed in certain quarters as expensive but effectively untouchable. We also continue to see company-specific short attacks, most recently on Home Reit (HOME) which the trust has sought to rebut.

So are long/short funds doing any better? A look at total returns for 2022 as of early December suggest we have had broadly positive, if still slightly mixed, results.

Parsing the Investment Association Targeted Absolute Return sector, names like Liontrust GF European Strategic Equity (IE00BLG2W221), LF Brook Absolute Return (GB00B55NGS86), VT Argonaut Absolute Return (GB00B79NKW03) and BlackRock UK Absolute Alpha (GB00B5ZNQ990) have posted some good returns, while others such as CT UK Extended Alpha (GB0033027474), Aegon UK Equity Absolute Return (GB00B4XS8040) and Janus Henderson Absolute Return (GB00B5KKCX12) remain relatively flat for the year – no mean feat in such a volatile period.