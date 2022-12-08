Next week’s economics: 12 - 16 December

The ONS will publish October GDP figures on 12 December. The UK economy contracted 0.2 per cent in Q3 of this year, and forecasts suggest that we are already on the path to recession.

Interestingly, September’s figures were depressed because of the extra Bank Holiday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and Deutsche Bank economists argue that there is a chance of an October rebound as a result. But this will only delay, not avert a contraction: DB analysis suggests that all roads now lead to a UK recession sometime over the next few months.

The ONS will also release UK inflation figures on 14 December. The good news is that we may have already seen peak UK inflation after last month’s eye-watering 11.1 per cent reading. The bad news is that inflation is proving sticky, and the BoE expects that CPI will still be above 5 per cent in twelve months’ time. For now, another double-digit reading looks likely.