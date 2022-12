Profits hit by unprofitable acquisitions

Recurring revenue now makes up over 90 per cent of total

Redcentric (RCN) is in a period of flux. The IT managed services and data centre company made three acquisitions in the last six months, on top of the two it made in the previous year. The acquisition of 4D Data Centres and three data centres from the distressed Sungard DCs increases Redcentric’s data capacity in a growing industry.