The UK takeover boom is not quite over yet

A couple of external factors have given certain private investors a helping hand in 2022. Those with overseas investments have seen values jump as a result of sterling weakness – in the first nine months of the year, at least. And small-cap investors, in particular, have stood a decent chance of seeing bid activity for their holdings.

Whereas the UK has been starved of initial public offering activity this year – and given the fate of most of last year’s listings, those who took part in 2021’s new issues will wish they had gone hungry, too – takeovers have been different.

At times it’s felt like not a week has gone by without another deal being announced. The data back this up: figures from Refinitiv highlighted by Schroders this summer showed there were 25 completed or pending takeovers in the UK equity market in the first seven months of 2022, up from 18 last year.