Week ahead: 12 - 16 December

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 12 December

Economics: Balance of trade, gross domestic product, index of services, industrial production

Interims: RUA life sciences (RUA)

AGMs: Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

Companies paying dividends: Brunner Investment Trust (5.15p), YouGov (7p)

Tuesday 13 December

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Ocado (OCDO)

Interims: Begbies Traynor (BEG), Sosandar (SOS)

Finals: Chemring (CHG), Hyve (HYVE)

AGMs: Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4), Avation (AVAP), Blancco Technology (BLTG), Egdon Resources (EDR), Macau Property Opportunities Fund (MPO), Softcat (SCT)

Companies paying dividends: Pan African Resources (0.8692p)

Wednesday 14 December

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: SThree (STEM)

Finals: TUI AG (TUI)

AGMs: Abrdn Latin American Income Fund (ALAI), Fidelity Special Values (FSV), Tremor International (TRMR), Volution (FAN)

Thursday 15 December

Economics: Bank of England interest rate decision

Trading updates: Serco (SRP)

Interims: Currys (CURY)

Finals: C4X Discovery (C4XD)

AGMs: Aeorema Communications (AEO), Argos Resources (ARG), Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (BGFD), CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CYN), DX (DX.)

Companies paying dividends: Murray Income Trust (8.25p), Ninety One (6.5p)

Friday 16 December

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales, PMI composite, PMI manufacturing, PMI services

Interims: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF)

Finals: Integrafin (IHP)

AGMs: Bellway (BWY), GS Chain (GSC), Sareum (SAR), Thor Explorations (THX), UP Global Sourcing (UPGS)

Companies paying dividends: Asia Dragon Trust (6.5p), Atrato Onsite Energy (1.26p), B&M European Value Retail (5p), BlackRock Greater European IT (4.85p), BP Ord 25¢ (5.22p), Calnex Solutions (0.31p), Caspian Sunrise (0.0444p), CML Microsystems (5p), Craneware (15.5p), Croma Security Solutions (2.1p), Gresham House Energy (1.75p), Grit Real Estate Income (1.725p), Harmony Gold Mining Co (1p), Henderson Opportunities Trust (7p), James Halstead (5.5p), Kainos (7.8p), Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust (1.8p), Sainsbury (J) (3.9p), Scottish American Inv Co (3.5p), Scottish Mortgage IT (1.6p), Seneca Growth Capital VCT (1.5p), Springfield Properties (4.7p), Telecom Plus (34p), Triple Point Social Housing (1.365p), Union Jack Oil Ord (0.8p), Urban Logistics Reit (3.25p), Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (2.15p), VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (1.25p), Volex (1.3p), Whitbread (24.4p), Witan Investment Co (1.4p), Wynnstay Properties (9p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 15 December

Company Dividend (p) Pay date Associated British Foods Ord 5p 29.9 13 Jan 23 Burberry Ord 0.05p 16.5 27 Jan 23 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust 2.9425 9 Jan 23 Cranswick Ord 10p 20.6 27 Jan 23 discoverIE 3.55 13 Jan 23 DSW Capital 1.76 11 Jan 23 Fuller Smith & Turner 'A' Ord 40p 4.86 3 Jan 23 Halfords Ord 1p 3 20 Jan 23 ICG-Longbow Snr Sec. UK Pty Dbt Inv 1 13 Jan 23 JPM Globall Emerg. 1 25 Jan 23 Mitie Ord 2.5p 0.7 1 Feb 23 Netcall Ord 5p 0.54 31 Jan 23 Northamber Ord 5p 0.3 18 Jan 23 Pittards Ord 25p 0.5 12 Jan 23 Supreme 0.8 13 Jan 23 Triad Group Ord 1p 2 13 Jan 23 US Solar Fund GBP 1.25 6 Jan 23 Vertu Motors Ord 10p 0.7 20 Jan 23

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.