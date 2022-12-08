/
Week ahead: 12 - 16 December

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
December 8, 2022

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 12 December

Economics: Balance of trade, gross domestic product, index of services, industrial production

Interims: RUA life sciences (RUA) 

AGMs: Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

Companies paying dividends: Brunner Investment Trust (5.15p), YouGov (7p)

 

Tuesday 13 December

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Ocado (OCDO)

Interims: Begbies Traynor (BEG), Sosandar (SOS)

Finals: Chemring (CHG), Hyve (HYVE)

AGMs: Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4), Avation (AVAP), Blancco Technology (BLTG), Egdon Resources (EDR), Macau Property Opportunities Fund (MPO), Softcat (SCT)

Companies paying dividends: Pan African Resources (0.8692p)

 

Wednesday 14 December

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Trading updates: SThree (STEM)

Finals: TUI AG (TUI)

AGMs: Abrdn Latin American Income Fund (ALAI), Fidelity Special Values (FSV), Tremor International (TRMR), Volution (FAN)

 

Thursday 15 December

Economics: Bank of England interest rate decision

Trading updates: Serco (SRP)

Interims: Currys (CURY)

Finals: C4X Discovery (C4XD)

AGMs: Aeorema Communications (AEO), Argos Resources (ARG), Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (BGFD), CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income (CYN), DX (DX.)

Companies paying dividends: Murray Income Trust (8.25p), Ninety One (6.5p)

 

Friday 16 December

Economics: GFK consumer confidence, retail sales, PMI composite, PMI manufacturing, PMI services

Interims: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (GSF)

Finals: Integrafin (IHP)

AGMs: Bellway (BWY), GS Chain (GSC), Sareum (SAR), Thor Explorations (THX), UP Global Sourcing (UPGS)

Companies paying dividends: Asia Dragon Trust (6.5p), Atrato Onsite Energy (1.26p), B&M European Value Retail (5p), BlackRock Greater European IT (4.85p), BP Ord 25¢ (5.22p), Calnex Solutions (0.31p), Caspian Sunrise (0.0444p), CML Microsystems (5p), Craneware (15.5p), Croma Security Solutions (2.1p), Gresham House Energy (1.75p), Grit Real Estate Income (1.725p), Harmony Gold Mining Co (1p), Henderson Opportunities Trust (7p), James Halstead (5.5p), Kainos (7.8p), Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust (1.8p), Sainsbury (J) (3.9p), Scottish American Inv Co (3.5p), Scottish Mortgage IT (1.6p), Seneca Growth Capital VCT (1.5p), Springfield Properties (4.7p), Telecom Plus (34p), Triple Point Social Housing (1.365p), Union Jack Oil Ord (0.8p), Urban Logistics Reit (3.25p), Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (2.15p), VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (1.25p), Volex (1.3p), Whitbread (24.4p), Witan Investment Co (1.4p), Wynnstay Properties (9p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 15 December

CompanyDividend (p) Pay date 
Associated British Foods Ord 5p29.913 Jan 23
Burberry Ord  0.05p16.527 Jan 23
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust2.94259 Jan 23
Cranswick Ord 10p20.627 Jan 23
discoverIE3.5513 Jan 23
DSW Capital1.7611 Jan 23
Fuller Smith & Turner 'A' Ord 40p4.863 Jan 23
Halfords Ord 1p320 Jan 23
ICG-Longbow Snr Sec. UK Pty Dbt Inv113 Jan 23
JPM Globall Emerg.125 Jan 23
Mitie Ord 2.5p0.71 Feb 23
Netcall Ord 5p0.5431 Jan 23
Northamber Ord 5p0.318 Jan 23
Pittards Ord 25p0.512 Jan 23
Supreme0.813 Jan 23
Triad Group Ord 1p213 Jan 23
US Solar Fund GBP1.256 Jan 23
Vertu Motors Ord 10p0.720 Jan 23

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

