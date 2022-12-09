After two years’ of pandemic disruption, the economy is imposing its own constraints this Christmas

Recession fears and the rising cost of living have seen consumers delay spending

Yet ‘comfortable’ customers are prepared to splurge - if only retailers can persuade them to

If you haven’t done any Christmas shopping yet, you’re not alone. Research from Ernst and Young finds that consumers are set to delay spending as late as possible this year, due to “increased uncertainty” about their finances.

“Increased uncertainty” will feel like an understatement to many. The first issue is a looming recession. Even if forecasts prove fallible, the darkening economic climate is weighing heavily on consumer sentiment. The EY Future Consumer Index found confidence at an all-time low last month, with 34 per cent of respondents still expecting to be financially worse off in a year’s time. Even though we are not technically in recession yet, many consumers have already started behaving as though we are.