Covid IP row intensifies with Pfizer countersuit

In the latest development in the battle over pandemic patents, Pfizer (US: PFE) and its Covid vaccine partner BioNTech (US: BNTX) have countersued Moderna (US: MRNA) in a US federal court. The duo are seeking to dismiss Moderna’s original lawsuit, filed in August, and are further claiming that the company’s patents are invalid.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel had argued that his company filed its lawsuit to protect the “innovative mRNA technology platform” it pioneered in the decade before the pandemic. Pfizer and BioNTech, on the other hand, disagree with this characterisation.

In the countersuit, the pair argue that their competitor has rewritten the story of mRNA “to eliminate the contributions of many brilliant and dedicated scientists and place itself in the single, starring role”.

Victory for Moderna could cement its leading position in mRNA vaccine technology, which has the potential to be effective against other respiratory viruses as well as in oncology. More than 30 biopharma companies, including GSK (GSK), were working on some form of mRNA-based jab or therapeutic as of last year.

Moderna has asked the courts to award it monetary damages, including royalties and lost profits. Until March, the company had vowed not to enforce its Covid-19 patents for the duration of the pandemic. It subsequently decided not to enforce them in low- and middle-income countries.

Pfizer’s court documentation argues that its rival has waived any rights to sue other vaccine developers because the pandemic is not yet over.