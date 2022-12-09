Today's Markets: Inflation and recession - can you have both?

Will recession bring inflation under control?

If not, what can central banks do?

Yield curve signalling US recession

The battle between inflation and recession and what it all means for markets continue to play out in choppy trading conditions, with a market that can cut up bulls and bears alike. US PPI figures due today will be closely watched after jobs data yesterday hinted at a loosening in the labour market that may suggest the Fed could be closer to its pause/pivot. One leading indicator for global inflation cooled this morning - China producer inflation fell, down 1.3 per cent year-on-year, whilst consumer inflation rose at its slowest pace in eight months, up 1.6 per cent in line with forecasts. The PPI number does not make a trend and zero covid a factor here - PPI is likely to increase as the country reopens. The US number is expected to rise by 0.2 per cent for the month in November for a 7.2 per cent year-on-year increase, which would be a sharp drop from the 8 per cent in the previous month.

Can central banks tame inflation?