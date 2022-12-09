Today's Markets: Inflation and recession - can you have both?

- Will recession bring inflation under control?
- If not, what can central banks do?
- Yield curve signalling US recession
The battle between inflation and recession and what it all means for markets continue to play out in choppy trading conditions, with a market that can cut up bulls and bears alike. US PPI figures due today will be closely watched after jobs data yesterday hinted at a loosening in the labour market that may suggest the Fed could be closer to its pause/pivot. One leading indicator for global inflation cooled this morning - China producer inflation fell, down 1.3 per cent year-on-year, whilst consumer inflation rose at its slowest pace in eight months, up 1.6 per cent in line with forecasts. The PPI number does not make a trend and zero covid a factor here - PPI is likely to increase as the country reopens. The US number is expected to rise by 0.2 per cent for the month in November for a 7.2 per cent year-on-year increase, which would be a sharp drop from the 8 per cent in the previous month.