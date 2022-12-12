Mixed reaction to chancellor's City reform push

Wariness around bank ringfencing changes

Over 30 reform measures

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “Big Bang 2.0” for the City of London is dead. Now the UK financial services sector has instead been offered “the Edinburgh reforms”, a package of measures set out by new treasury head Jeremy Hunt in the Scottish capital last week. The government hopes this will make the City more competitive in the battle for listings and international capital, and has portrayed the reforms as “taking advantage” of the post-Brexit landscape.

The reforms cover a wide range of regulatory areas. In good news for private investors, the government plans on “delivering the outcomes” of Mark Austin’s secondary capital raising review. This will make it easier for investors to get involved in secondary fundraisings.