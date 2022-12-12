The funds vulnerable to a sterling recovery

I wrote earlier this year about the weakness of sterling against the US dollar and how this was providing a boost to the end returns of funds with dollar exposures. That trend has reversed somewhat since then, with the pound now notably up against the dollar compared with a low point of late September. Sterling remains well down over a 12-month period, however.

I noted before that dollar strength versus the pound could inflate the returns of global funds and theoretically leave them vulnerable if sterling were to recover against the greenback among other currencies. Much as it makes sense to buy a fund based on its investments and the themes it targets rather than currency considerations, it is worth bearing in mind how they could be affected.

With that in mind it’s worth discussing a useful note published earlier this month by Stifel, looking at the extent to which different investment trusts are exposed to non-UK assets. They note that currency volatility could continue to play a big role in investor returns over the coming months if central banks differ by monetary policy and have assessed non-UK exposure as a rough proxy for currency positioning.