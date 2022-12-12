Today's Markets: Markets off as GDP lift seen as a blip

- UK GDP rebounds in October
- But expected to be an outlier in the quarter
- Week of strikes and central bank action ahead
European equities opened up in subdued mood this morning with the main indices in the red as we head into a week heavy on central bank policy announcements which could set the tone for the rest of the year and into 2023. The FTSE100 continued its meek start to December with a 0.3 per cent fall with the DAX and CAC off by a similar margin, meanwhile the domestically focused FTSE250 was down by 1 per cent.
Despite an unexpected rebound in UK GDP in October, it rose 0.5 per cent as pent up demand from the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II caught up, the Bank of England is still expected to raise rates on Thursday - the only real question is by how much. With the Federal Reserve slated to move rates on Wednesday and the ECB also announcing on Thursday the main focus will be on whether rapidly deteriorating economic indicators lead policymakers to start talk of a pivot in 2023.
The October rebound in UK economic activity is unlikely to change the travel of direction over the longer term, indeed the BoE is expecting GDP to shrink by 0.3 per cent over the final quarter of the year and remain under extreme pressure throughout next year. The picture is unlikely to be helped by the widespread strike action this week across railways, postal workers and even driving test examiners which is likely to have a dampening effect on economic activity.
Meanwhile, after the chancellor’s much vaunted Edinburgh speech on Friday which signalled a desire to pare back regulation of the financial services sector, another boost for the City of London today with news that tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) is taking a 4 per cent stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) and is putting a representative on the board of the exchange. The investment is part of a 10 year partnership deal which will see a revamp of the LSE’s technological infrastructure, alongside a commitment to spend at least $2.8bn over ten years on shifting to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.