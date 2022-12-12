Today's Markets: Markets off as GDP lift seen as a blip

Companies

Home Reit launches review into short seller’s allegations

Home Reit (HOME) has launched a review of the allegations raised by a short seller last month in order to “enhance shareholder confidence”. HOME’s value has been slashed by 42 per cent since Viceroy Research’s report was published.The company also said it had “taken on board investor feedback” following the report’s publication and hired “additional senior level investment professionals” following calls last month from investor The Boatman Capital Research for the board to step down.

Viceroy’s report and the subsequent allegations from Boatman and law firm Harcus Parker – all of which reference concerns raised by Investors’ Chronicle in August about the financial stability of Home Reit’s model and the inexperience of its tenants – were dismissed again by Home Reit this morning as “without foundation”. HOME was down 4 per cent this morning. ML

Argentex benefits from forex movement

In a trading update, Argentex (AGFX) confirmed that encouraging trading levels have persisted beyond the interim results announcement as its “growth strategy continues to deliver results with robust trading across all products and geographies”. That includes a decent showing from its new Amsterdam office and improvements to the product mix. The foreign exchange service provider now expects that revenue and earnings for the period ending 31 December 2022 will be ahead of current market expectations. MR

Metro Bank cops a fine

Metro Bank (MTRO) has received a slap on the wrist from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The regulator imposed a £10mn fine on the challenger bank and censured two former executives for misleading investors ahead of a 39 per cent collapse in the bank’s share price.

The former chief executive Craig Donaldson and former chief financial officer David Arden misled the market over the bank’s risk-weighted assets, effectively giving a false impression of the group’s capital adequacy. Both former executives were fined by the FCA as it charged that the bank "was aware at the time" of the misstatement. MR

Ryanair declines appeal

In January of this year, the Court of Appeal decided that strike action by airline staff at Ryanair (IE:RYA) was not an 'extraordinary circumstance'. The ruling came after action taken against the budget carrier by the UK Civil Aviation Authority. Initially, Ryanair secured permission to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, but it has now decided not to go ahead with the appeal, thereby opening the way for passenger compensation payments. MR

NHS boost for Totally

Totally (TLY), an Aim-traded provider of healthcare and corporate fitness services has just been handed a new contract, worth up to c. £66mn by the NHS South-East London Integrated Care Board for the provision of two urgent treatment centres in Bromley. MR

Primary Healthcare Properties CEO and founder to retire

Hospital landlord Primary Healthcare Properties’ (PHP) chief executive and founder Harry Hyman has announced his plans to retire in 2024. The search for a successor to Hyman, who started the company in 1996, will be led by chair Steve Owen. The company hopes to make the appointment next year and have the new chief executive in post from the annual general meeting in 2024. Shares were down 1.5 per cent this morning. ML