Autumn results bode ill for 2023

While the late autumn company reporting season can feel like anti-climax compared with the summer and spring, it is also often overlooked that it yields the firmest evidence of how the home market is likely to perform in the following year and it can often be the most insightful for investors interested in UK-focused companies. This is because autumn reporting companies tend to cluster around the FTSE 350 and larger Aim firms that are closely aligned with the performance of the UK economy. It also helps that the September and October year-end, or half-year, reporting captures the peak of the billing cycle, in other words the optimal time that invoices are paid and cash comes through the doors. The season overall produced a relatively downbeat picture for the UK economy, which chimes with the official forecasts for a long recession ahead. However, while this may not be brilliant for earnings in a general sense, the season did show that certain types of companies are benefiting from rising interest rates, their geographic location and even the propensity for everyone to start litigation once the growth story stops.

Porky prices for little piggies

The ups and downs of pork prices are a material issue for several companies in the FTSE 350 and Aim and both Devro (DVO) and Cranswick (CWK) have struggled with inflation hitting both the raw materials the companies use to make the collagen-based skins for sausage casings and the general supply of pork. Devro investors have had the better of the year after a bid approach from German company Saria resulted in an agreed £667mn takeover. While soaring prices for bangers means sales in the sector are likely to be muted next year, Devro’s strong R&D pipeline was its main selling point. That leaves Cranswick retaining the pigs-in-blanket mantel for the UK sausage industry and, so far, it has been able to pass on rising costs to the consumer, although it has suffered from labour constraints and has had to hire skilled butchers from the Philippines to maintain production. However, for companies on the other side of the trade, higher prices offer an opportunity.