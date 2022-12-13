/
Chemring supported by need for systems upgrades

Order intake gives cause for encouragement
December 13, 2022
  • Excellent revenue visibility
  • Further debt reduction

When we covered Chemring’s (CHG) interim statement in June, we noted that the conflict in Ukraine had highlighted the need for countries, even advanced military powers, to modernise their defence capabilities – such is the rate of change on the technological front. Subsequent events in the conflict have only reinforced this notion and the lessons haven’t been lost on those in charge of defence procurement, even if many governments are under fiscal pressure.

